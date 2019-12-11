Last month we shared several blockbuster discounts on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and 7T Pro. While the 12.12 discounts aren't as good as the Black Friday offers, in many cases they are just a few dollars more (OP7T Pro discount is actually better than Black Friday!).

Considering this is the end of the holiday sales season, if you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, now is a good time to make up for those losses. Here are all OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7, and 7 Pro discounts live during this 12.12 Flash Sale.

OnePlus 7 (8 + 256GB) for $396.99

Head over to this link.

Click on Add to Cart.

Go to the Cart and hit Proceed to Check out.

Enter code GBOP7G654321 to bring the price down (you'll need to be signed in).

OnePlus officially sold OP7 for £549 (over $700) in the UK and wasn't launched in the US. The product has since been sold out on the official website as the company has released newer phones. The price went down to $387.99 over Black Friday, but this one isn't a bad deal either.

OnePlus 7T (8 + 128GB) for $475.99

Head over to this link.

Click on Add to Cart.

Go to the Cart and hit Proceed to Check out.

Enter code GBOP7T8128B to bring the price down (you'll need to be signed in).

OnePlus 7T 128GB variant is officially selling for $599 in the United States, making it a massive discount for a new phone and also just a little over $70 more than OP7. This one was offered for $457.99 over Black Friday.

The OnePlus 7T 8+256GB is also on an amazing offer, for just $489 (no code needed).

BETTER than Black Friday! Get OnePlus 7T Pro (8 + 256GB) for $648.99

Head over to this link.

Click on Add to Cart.

Go to the Cart and hit Proceed to Check out.

Enter code GBOP7TP8256 to bring the price down (you'll need to be signed in).

OnePlus officially sells 7T Pro 8GB variant for £699 (over $900) in the UK; only the base non-Pro version has been launched in the US. Black Friday had brought the price down to $678.99, making it an even better deal!

OP7 Pro (8 + 256GB) for $577.99 - okay deal

Head over to this link.

Click on Add to Cart.

Go to the Cart and hit Proceed to Check out.

Enter code GBOP7PG1111 to bring the price down on all colours (you'll need to be signed in).

Note that the official site is selling it for $549 right now. However, if you are out of US or want a particular color (official site only has gray left), GB is a good alternative to consider.