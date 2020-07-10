2018 iPad Pro Renewed With 11-inch Display, Ultra-Fast A12X Bionic Chip, 64GB Storage & More Is Down to Just $599

It’s impressive that the 2018 iPad Pro is still relevant after being unveiled a few years earlier. After all, it packs in power specifications and the renewed version comes with such an attractive price, it’s honestly difficult to ignore it. At $599 for the 64GB Wi-Fi only model and in the Silver color, the iPad Pro is going to be a favorite amongst users that want to use the tablet for media consumption and a little bit of work.

For those unaware of how Amazon’s renewed program works, the details have been given below.

“This product is not Apple certified, but has been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied.”

The 2018 iPad Pro features a similar design to the 2020 iPad Pro, sporting a bezel-less display and also supports Face ID. The A12X Bionic is faster than most notebook processors, and you have 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM that will help to keep multiple apps running in the background. The 11-inch display also supports the 120Hz refresh rate, so you’ll gain a fluid experience not just through regular browsing and streaming, but also while working.

You can also get up to 10 hours of battery life thanks to the larger 7812mAh battery and the USB-C connector can also be used to get hooked up to external monitors to maximize your workflow. The A12X Bionic will stay relevant for several years, meaning that for $599, you have a capable and portable machine in your hands.