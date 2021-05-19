ZOTAC Adds The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Alongside The 3080 Ti & 3070 Ti To Its FireStorm Overclocking Utility

If the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti weren't enough, there may be an RTX 3090 Ti on the way. We haven't heard anything about an RTX 3090 Ti, but the ZOTAC FireStorm overclocking utility lists the RTX 3090 Ti as well as the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti in its software.

If It Actually Exists, The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Could Potentially Have A Quadro RTX A6000 GPU Die & 48GB of GDDR6X Memory

The leak of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti was originally found by Japanese PC Mania. The files were found in the ZOTAC FireStorm overclocking utility in the 'resources' directory which only contains images that are used by the software. The logos created for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 3080 Ti, and 3090 Ti were all created at the same time which was on April 21st, 2021. However, we do not know when the updated FireStorm software with these new files was made available as there is no changelog available.

A reputable leaker, I_Leak_VN, speculated on Twitter that it could be a Quadro RTX A6000 GPU CUDA Cores and 48GB of GDDR6X memory in response to a comment asking about the GPU die. If this does come to fruition, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would be by far the most powerful consumer graphics card. It may be under the GeForce name, but something as powerful as this is a workstation card overkill for most gaming needs. For cryptocurrency miners, the 48GB of GDDR6X memory would go a long way.

Maybe full Quadro RTX A6000 GPU CUDA Cores + 48GB GDDR6X :))) — I_Leak_VN (@I_Leak_VN) May 18, 2021

We haven't heard anything about an NVIDIA GeForce graphics card above the flagship RTX 3090 in the past. This update comes right before the unveiling and launch of both the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti, so there may be some truth to this leak. It could also be a placeholder, so take everything with a grain of salt until more information comes out. The ZOTAC FireStorm overclocking utility is offered in three versions, an RTX 30 series, an RTX 20 series, and a GT/GTX series version.

If the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is actually a SKU, it would certainly be the most powerful consumer graphics card and would rival the capability of a workstation card in productivity applications. In terms of the other two unreleased cards, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti will be announced on May 31st.