Zelda The Master of Time is Another Great New Zelda Fan-Game Set After Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask

Another great new Zelda romhack has been released that fans of the series will be very pleased with, Zelda The Master of Time.

Yesterday’s we reported on Kaze Emanuar’s amazing The Missing Link project, and today we wanted to share another great romhack.

Created by ‘doncamilo’ with the help of many others, The Master of Time is created in the N64 Ocarina of Time engine and is set after the events of both The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and its sequel, Majora’s Mask.

What happens after Link has saved the world? Does he really need a fairy to have an adventure? In The Master of Time, Link thinks about time manipulation and whether he was merely a victim of it or a true hero. When time suddenly freezes altogether, Link finds himself in a new country. Can Link become the Master of Time?

Like The Missing Link, The Master of Time is quite an amazing romhack for Zelda fans and those who have access to it will surely enjoy it.

The Master of Time works with N64 emulators on PC and requires some works to get it working. Be sure to check out the video above for instructions on how to set it up.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released for the Nintendo 64 back in 1998 and is considered one of the greatest games of all time. Ocarina of Time was the first Zelda installment in 3D, which added more depth to Zelda's gameplay. The title was later made available on other Nintendo platforms as well, including the Nintendo 3DS.

Down below you'll find a description of 1999's Majora's Mask for the Nintendo 64, which was later released on the Nintendo 3DS as well.