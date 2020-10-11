New The Legend of Zelda Remastered Mod Pack is a Must-Have for Fans of the Franchise

A new The Legend of Zelda Remastered mod pack has been released, greatly enhancing the fan-favorite RPG.

The ‘Mesen HD Pack’, as the modification is called, is a romhack that builds upon previous The Legend of Zelda romhacks and uses ‘The Legend of Zelda Redux’ as its base. The package replaces graphics, music, sound effects, and offers various gameplay changes.

As a massive fan of the Zelda series, I’m quite impressed with this package, and I highly suggest trying it out. The enhancements that the package offers are simply stunning and provide an all-new Zelda experience.

We’ve included the pack’s main features alongside some trailers of the mod in action down below. You’ll also find a video with instructions on how to start playing. Please note that you will need to own the original The Legend of Zelda NES game from 1986 in order to be allowed to play backup ROMs.

Main features The Legend of Zelda Remastered Mod Pack (Mesen HD Pack) The pack includes, but it not limited to, some of the features detailed below. Many of these features are carryover from prior hacks that have previously been developed for Zelda. Items denoted with an asterisk are brand new features that have been created exclusively for the Mesen pack. Increased resolution**

Increased frame count for running**

Updated sound effects and music**

New title and game select screen**

Animated environments**

Save manually with Up+A when in the items subscreen

Re-localization of the game script

Increased bomb max

Increased bomb upgrade amount

Faster text printing

Change the Red and Blue rings to Red and Blue tunics

Breakable tile hints

Press the “Select” button to toggle the item assigned to the “B” button

Faster health refills

Partial heart pieces in HUD

The Legend of Zelda Remastered Mod Pack trailer

The Legend of Zelda Remastered Mod Pack gameplay video

The Legend of Zelda Remastered Mod Pack installation instructions

The Legend of Zelda was released for the original Nintendo NES back in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest videogames of all time. The game has spawned numerous sequels and spinoffs, the most recent main installment being 2017's Zelda: The Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch. A remake of 1993's Link's Awakening was released for the Switch last year.