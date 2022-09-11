Menu
Yuzu Nintendo Switch Emulator Now Supports Local Wireless Multiplayer, Allowing Users to Play With or Against Other Players

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 11, 2022
yuzu nintendo switch emulator local wireless multiplayer

The Yuzu Nintendo Switch emulator now supports Local Wireless Multiplayer, allowing users to play with or against other Yuzu users.

The Ryujinx Switch emulator already supported this feature, but the team behind the Yuzu project has now found a way to implement this feature in the popular Switch emulator. Whereas the Switch originally uses the Local Wireless Multiplayer (LDN) service to scan for other Switch’s using Wi-Fi, Yuzu uses virtual rooms to allow users to join and create game lobbies within said rooms. Interestingly, this feature doesn’t use Nintendo’s servers, and as such, a Nintendo account isn’t required in order to use this feature. In addition, on the Switch, players are limited to other Switch players in the immediate vicinity. This isn’t the case with Yuzu’s LDN feature as it uses a  complex server/client infrastructure that forwards a game’s wireless communication across the internet.

Related Story
Yuzu Switch Emulator Update Improves Audio Accuracy, Fixes Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Down below you’ll find a video of the new feature in action:

Since this is an initial release of the feature, there are still some limitations and the feature isn’t compatible with all Switch games just yet. Games that have been tested include (among others) ARMS, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Mario Strikers, Mario Tennis Aces, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Pokemon Let’s Go, Pokemon Sword & Shield, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Please note that, as with all emulators, in order to emulate these games, you'll need to own the official Switch games.

The new Local Wireless Multiplayer feature in Yuzu is now available in the latest version of the Early Access release. According to the team, this feature will soon be made available in the mainline Yuzu builds as well.

More about Yuzu’s new Local Wireless Multiplayer feature can be found on the emulator’s official blog.

