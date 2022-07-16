Menu
Yuzu Switch Emulator Update Improves Audio Accuracy, Fixes Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 16, 2022
Yuzu

Yuzu, the most popular Nintendo Switch emulator on PC alongside Ryujinx, has just released a major update that aims to greatly improve audio accuracy and even fixes compatibility with the recently released game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

🎶 Complete Audio Replacement! 🎶

Thanks to developer Maide, a ton of games are booting for the first time ever, dozens and dozens of issues have been resolved, and we've significantly improved our audio accuracy!

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is now working perfectly, so please, enjoy it in all its glory - and experience audio emulation in yuzu anew!

Available now in the latest Mainline/EA builds.

The official Yuzu Discord channel also mentions the following changes made to the Early Access build (version 2835):

- Use TSC clock rate from CPUID when available [#8543] * Slightly improve timing and booting time.
- Update some services to 14.0.0+. [#8544]
- Update SDL to pre-release 2.23.1. [#8525]
- Add TS to PTM services and stub nifm GetInternetConnectionStatus.

As a reminder, the Early Access build of Yuzu is only accessible to Patreon supporters of the related tier (€4.99 monthly) or above. You can check out an extensive compatibility list for games right here.

In related Nintendo Switch emulation news, the Ryujinx team also posted their own June progress report.

