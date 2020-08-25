Ryujinx Switch Emulator Adds Support for Local Wireless Multiplayer Support; Play Animal Crossing New Horizons With Friends on PC

Ryujinx is now the first Switch PC emulator that offers local wireless multiplayer support.

After becoming the first Nintendo Switch emulator that implemented the entirety of the Nintendo Switch audio renderer functions, the team behind the popular Switch PC emulator now has now succeeded in making real multiplayer play possible over the internet. The Ryujinx team announced the joyful news via its official blog earlier today.

Borderlands 3 DLC #4 Announced, Launching on September 10th

“Local Wireless has been a staple of handheld game consoles since the DS first introduced it”, Ryujinx developers ‘Ac_K’ and ‘riperiperi’ write. “All this really does is link nearby players together in the same wireless network - this is a regular IP network that you can use all your favourite transport protocols over. If a game has an online mode, it is very easy to port their netcode to work over a Local Wireless network instead.”

At the moment of writing, the following Switch games have been tested to work:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Splatoon 2

Super Bomberman R

Puyo Puyo Tetris

While the ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe does to seem to work in some way at this point, FPS differences between players will cause players to desync and eventually disconnect. We're pretty sure that the developers will find a way to address this issue via a future update.

For instructions in setting up local multiplayer via Ryujinx, be sure to read this post right here. A quick-guide can be found here.

Ryujinx can be downloaded via the project’s official blog.