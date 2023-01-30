Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Coming West on PC, PlayStation, and Switch in 2023

Get ready for more anime tactics and ridiculous damage numbers, because the next entry in the Disgaea series is coming Westward. Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless looks to deliver more of the hardcore tactical strategy Nippon Ichi Software’s series has always been known for, with additional features like Hell Mode, the ability to grow units to giant size via “Jumbification,” new freedom to customize characters, and more. You can check out a trailer for Disgaea 7, below.

Need to know more? Here’s the official description for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless…

“The demonic realm of Hinomoto is changing and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the commotion, the lazy samurai Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they fight against a tyrannical regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption!

Embark on an epic strategy RPG adventure stuffed to the brim with new features including Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, new and improved auto-battle, and online ranked battles! You can even customize your own team with a robust roster of over 40 character classes. Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is bigger and better than ever!”

Key Features

Combat to the MAX – Loaded with new content including Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation and Jumbification, which lets your characters grow to supersized proportions and inflict larger than life damage!

– Loaded with new content including Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation and Jumbification, which lets your characters grow to supersized proportions and inflict larger than life damage! Allies in Arms – The combat potential is limitless with over 40 character classes including four brand-new additions: Maiko, Bandit, Zombie Maiden, and Big Eye!

– The combat potential is limitless with over 40 character classes including four brand-new additions: Maiko, Bandit, Zombie Maiden, and Big Eye! A Warrior’s World – Inspired by feudal Japan, the setting of Disgaea 7 draws its roots from ancient and modern history, and beautifully tells a tale of redemption.

Disgaea 7 will be available in standard editions, as well as the $158.99 Deluxe Edition, which includes a pair of plushies, hardcover art book, 2-disc soundtrack, mug, steelbook, and more.

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless launches on PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch in the fall of 2023.