Your Slow and Unreliable Pixel 6 Fingerprint is an Intentional Choice Says Google

It has been a couple of weeks since the Pixel 6 series came out, but one of the most common issues people have had with the phones is that the in-display fingerprint sensor on the phone is slow and unreliable. At first, I thought this was because Google uses an optical fingerprint scanner instead of an ultra-sonic one, but things are more complicated than that.

Your PIxel 6 Fingerprint Might Forever Stay Slow and Unreliable Since It is Done for "Enhanced Security"

Google has responded to a host of user complaints regarding the fingerprint print issue. Funnily enough, Made by Google posted a tweet in which they said that the fingerprint scanner is slower and less reliable for security reasons.

We're sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try troubleshooting steps: https://t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. Thanks. ^Levi — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

Honestly, the moment you look at Google's reasoning, you feel like letting out a chuckle because these sensors are supposed to be better and faster with time, not the other way around. There is also no proper way of verifying if what Google is saying is even true.

At the moment, we are also not sure if Google is planning on addressing the Pixel 6 fingerprint issues with a software update, seeing how it does look like a software issue. But then again, the phone has run into multiple issues such as flickering screens and random butt dialing of contacts. So, I am sure Google has a lot on its plates.

Meanwhile, what you can do is make your fingerprint faster by following a simple trick that I have mentioned here and, hopefully, waiting for Google to address this issue in a software update finally.

Have you experienced a lackluster and unreliable fingerprint reader on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? Let us know your experience below.