Google is Working on the Fix for Pixel 6 Pro Display Flickering Issue

As people have finally started to receive their Google Pixel 6 Pro devices, some users have started noticing a flickering display issue when the phone is powered off. Thankfully, Google has acknowledged the issue and stated that the fix is coming with the new update.

Although the issue is only in some devices, Pixel 6 Pro users notice that holding down the power button partially when the device is entirely off, horizontal strips of lights appear on the screen.

Your Pixel 6 Pro is Not Going to Die of Flickering Screen Issues; a Fix is on the Way

Yesterday, Google acknowledged the issue, and issued the following statement.

Pixel 6 Pro users may notice slight, transient display artifacts when the device is turned off, and when they press on the power button with slight pressure but not enough to turn it on.

The Pixel team has also said that this is not an issue with the phone's hardware and will be fixed with the December software update for the Pixel 6 Pro. The update looks like it will be significant as it will cater to a lot of bugs and make the overall Pixel experience a lot smoother for everyone.

Until the update starts rolling out, Google asks users not to cycle the power button. Although the issue itself is not significant and is also not reflective of deeper issues, claims Google.

To avoid seeing this, when the power is off, do not cycle the power button. When you want to use the phone, hold the power button down long enough to turn it on.

The problem can only be seen on a handful of Pixel 6 Pros, and so far, we have not heard reports of the same issue taking place in the standard Pixel 6.

Have you encountered a similar problem with your device? Let us know.