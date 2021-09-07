You Will Soon be Able to Hide WhatsApp’s ‘Last Seen’ Status From Specific Contacts

WhatsApp introduces new features to its main app every now and then. Dark mode on WhatsApp was one of the most hyped additions which we got to use. Now, the company is working on giving users the option to hide their 'last seen' from specific contacts. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

WhatsApp Will Give You the Option to Hide 'Last Seen' Status From Specific Contacts

According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to hide their 'last seen' WhatsApp status from specific people. The 'last seen' status rests at the top of the conversation, below the person's name. It tells you the time when a person was last seen online or when he or she was last active. At this point in time, you have the option available to disable the 'last seen' option altogether. However, this option is implemented for all of your contacts.

Currently, there exists no option that allows you to disable 'last seen' for specific people. However, you can set the option to "Everyone," "My Contacts," and "Nobody." The new change is spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp which will roll out in the near future. The new option to be part of the mix is "My Contacts Except..." which will allow users to specifically select people to hide their last seen status from.

Take note that if you disable the last seen status on WhatsApp, you will not be able to see their status as well. In addition, the same option is also present under WhatsApp's privacy settings for a user's profile picture and "About" information. What this means is that the internet messaging giant is entirely bringing the app under the new privacy setting.

As mentioned earlier, the update will roll out in the future and no dates have been set so far. Nonetheless, we will let you guys know when WhatsApp plans to bring the new change. What are your views on the new 'last seen' privacy option from WhatsApp? Let us know in the comments.