Apple has made an interesting move and has made OS X Lion and Mountain Lion an absolutely free download for everyone.

You Can Now Download the Mac OS X Lion and Mac OS X Mountain Lion Installer for Free

Costing $19.99 back in the day, Apple's super old operating system for the Mac is now absolutely free. If you have a Mac which can run OS X Lion and Mountain Lion but never upgraded only because of that $19.99 fee, then today is the day you make the big jump. It won't cost you a penny.

How to Download and Install First watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 Public Beta Right Now

According to Apple, these are the requirements to run OS X Lion:

Mac computer with an Intel Core 2 Duo, Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, or Xeon processor

OS X Snow Leopard 10.6.6 or later or OS X Lion 10.7 already installed

2GB of memory

7GB of available space

Some features require an Apple ID; terms apply.

Some features require a compatible Internet service provider; fees may apply

These Macs are compatible with OS X Mountain Lion:

iMac (Mid 2007-2020)

MacBook (Late 2008 Aluminum, or Early 2009 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Mid/Late 2007 or newer)

MacBook Air (Late 2008 or newer)

Mac mini (Early 2009 or newer)

Mac Pro (Early 2008 or newer)

Xserve (Early 2009)

For those who are new to the Mac, the operating system used to cost money to upgrade. With OS X Mavericks, Apple dropped the upgrade fee completely and has kept it that way to this day. Even the upcoming macOS Monterey update is free for users with a compatible Mac. Also, macOS used to be called OS X and before that it was Mac OS X.

If you are interested in downloading the OS X Lion or OS X Mountain Lion installer, simply click on the links below. Again, there are no fees at all. Just download, install and give your Mac a new lease of life.

Download Mac OS X Lion Installer

Download Mac OS X Mountain Lion Installer