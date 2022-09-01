Menu
Company

A Sneak Peek at Yakuza 8 May Be Coming Next Week, SEGA Teases

Francesco De Meo
Sep 1, 2022
Yakuza 8

A sneak peek at Yakuza 8 could be coming next week, judging from a recent announcement from developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA.

Today, as reported by Gematsu, the Japanese publisher confirmed that a short episode of the Ryu Ga Gotoku TV will air on YouTube on September 8th at 8 pm JST, 1 pm CET, 11 am, 4 am PT, 7 am PT. The episode will be dubbed Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio TV #12.5: Sneak Peek Trailer Brought to You by the Director, so there is reason to believe that this sneak peek trailer will provide the first proper look at the next entry in the series.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Sonic Frontiers New 4K Footage Showcases Ares Island Area

The latest entry in the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, marked a new beginning for the long-running series by SEGA, introducing a new cast of main characters, a new turn-based combat system, and more. Introducing these changes definitely paid off, as highlighted by Kai in his review of the game:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a fantastic starting point for newcomers to the series and will be a welcome addition to anyone looking for an RPG fix on the newer consoles. The change-up from active fighting to a turn-based brawler might discourage longtime fans from jumping into this one, but this dragon's quest is a fun change of pace from the usual hustle and bustle of Kamurocho.

Yakuza 8 has yet to be officially revealed. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Products mentioned in this post

Yakuza: Like a Dragon
USD 28

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order