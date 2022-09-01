A Sneak Peek at Yakuza 8 May Be Coming Next Week, SEGA Teases

A sneak peek at Yakuza 8 could be coming next week, judging from a recent announcement from developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA.

Today, as reported by Gematsu, the Japanese publisher confirmed that a short episode of the Ryu Ga Gotoku TV will air on YouTube on September 8th at 8 pm JST, 1 pm CET, 11 am, 4 am PT, 7 am PT. The episode will be dubbed Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio TV #12.5: Sneak Peek Trailer Brought to You by the Director, so there is reason to believe that this sneak peek trailer will provide the first proper look at the next entry in the series.

The latest entry in the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, marked a new beginning for the long-running series by SEGA, introducing a new cast of main characters, a new turn-based combat system, and more. Introducing these changes definitely paid off, as highlighted by Kai in his review of the game:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a fantastic starting point for newcomers to the series and will be a welcome addition to anyone looking for an RPG fix on the newer consoles. The change-up from active fighting to a turn-based brawler might discourage longtime fans from jumping into this one, but this dragon's quest is a fun change of pace from the usual hustle and bustle of Kamurocho.

Yakuza 8 has yet to be officially revealed. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.