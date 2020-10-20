Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Series X Trailer Delivers Impressive Visuals and Utter Insanity

The next-gen version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch on the Xbox Series X and S before the PS5, and today Sega gave us a taste of what the game running on Microsoft’s upcoming hardware. The new Yakuza: Like a Dragon trailer delivers some impressive XSX visuals, and well as some other…interesting sights. Fiery go-kart races, grown men in diapers, killer crustaceans, and more await in this “immersive RPG” experience. Check it all out for yourself, below.

The Xbox Series X version of Yakuza like a dragon will feature 3 visual options – Normal Mode runs at 1440p and 60fps, with some framerate drops, Framerate Mode runs at 1080p with a locked 60fps, and Resolution Mode offers native 4K at 30fps. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S offers two options -- one that runs at 1440p and 30fps and one that offers 900p at 60fps. Haven’t been keeping up with Yakzua: Like a Dragon? Here’s a few more details about the game…

Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces a new protagonist for the first time since the series' inception over a decade ago - Ichiban Kasuga, a low-level yakuza member looking to prove his worth, and follows him and his motley crew of unlikely allies as they attempt to rise from rags to riches in this modern human drama. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is much more than just a new chapter in the Yakuza series. Much like the new English title itself, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a complete reimagining of the franchise, a landmark to coincide with the series' 15th anniversary. With the bulk of the game taking place in the large-scale, painstakingly-realized setting of Ijincho in Yokohama, players will explore an entirely new side of Japan never-before-seen in the series. Not only that, but Yakuza: Like a Dragon's combat system has undergone a major overhaul, combining Yakuza's established brawling action with a turn-based RPG battle system.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon releases on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PS4 on November 10, and PS5 on March 2, 2021.