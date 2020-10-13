Yakuza: Like a Dragon on Xbox Series S Can’t Do 1080p and 60fps at the Same Time

How well will next-gen games run on the Xbox Series S? As of now, it remains somewhat of an open question. Aside from a trailer showing Dirt 5 running on an Xbox Series S, the abilities of Microsoft’s less-powerful next-gen console are mostly being kept under wraps. Well, now we have further details about the Series S’ power, or lack thereof, as the Sega has revealed the resolution and framerate we can expect Yakuza: Like a Dragon to run at on the system…and the numbers aren’t that impressive.

Apparently, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will offer two graphics modes on Xbox Series S – one that runs at 1440p and 30fps and one that offers 900p at 60fps. Yes, that’s right, if you want 60fps, Microsoft’s next-gen console won’t even be able to hit the 1080p mark.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon only running at 900p on Xbox Series S really stands out, as the game isn’t exactly a graphical powerhouse. It’s a turn-based RPG with visuals that look more-or-less on par with current-gen Yakuza games. No cutting-edge effects, crazy architecture, or super huge crowds to render. If the Series S can’t do Yakuza at 1080p and 60fps, more ambitious games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Cyberpunk 2077 definitely aren’t going to get there. Haven’t been keeping up with Yakzua: Like a Dragon? Here’s a few more details about the game…

Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces a new protagonist for the first time since the series' inception over a decade ago - Ichiban Kasuga, a low-level yakuza member looking to prove his worth, and follows him and his motley crew of unlikely allies as they attempt to rise from rags to riches in this modern human drama. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is much more than just a new chapter in the Yakuza series. Much like the new English title itself, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a complete reimagining of the franchise, a landmark to coincide with the series' 15th anniversary. With the bulk of the game taking place in the large-scale, painstakingly-realized setting of Ijincho in Yokohama, players will explore an entirely new side of Japan never-before-seen in the series. Not only that, but Yakuza: Like a Dragon's combat system has undergone a major overhaul, combining Yakuza's established brawling action with a turn-based RPG battle system.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon releases on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PS4 on November 10, and PS5 on March 2, 2021.