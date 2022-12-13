Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 THPSPro Mod Introduces Some Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Maps In The Remaster

A new work-in-progress mod for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, the remaster of the first two entries in the classic skating series originally developed by Neversoft, is set to expand the game with content taken from another classic entry in the series.

The THPSPro mod currently in development by bAstimc brings some of the maps seen in the third entry in the series to the remaster. While they lack the tweaks and improvements made to the maps of the first two entries in the series featured in the vanilla games, having them in the remaster is definitely a good thing, especially since a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 remaster is likely never getting made due to developer Vicarious Vision getting merged into Blizzard.

In case the preview video above is not enough, you can check out the Foundry map in action in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 as well as some tight gameplay in the video shared by prevzzy on YouTube. The latest version of the mod can be downloaded by going here.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is the first remake I’ve played in some time that’s completely nailed the feel of the original releases while still turning the finished project into something brand new. Perhaps the closest I could come to is Bluepoint’s work with Shadow of the Colossus and other milestones in gaming achievement, but the difference is that Bluepoint does their best to make these new releases faithful to the source material. No, what Activision and Vicarious Visions have done is found a damn fine reason to bring skateboarding back in vogue for an entirely new generation of hopefuls. Consider Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 to be the X Games of skateboarding titles. There isn’t anything else that even comes close, perhaps for a possible Vicarious Visions-led remake of the other titles in Tony Hawk’s bag of tricks.