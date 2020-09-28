Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s PlayStation 5 Version To Launch March 2nd, PC Specs Detailed

SEGA has confirmed that the release date for Yakuza: Like a Dragon has been shifted to November 10th, 2020 to coincide with the hardware launch of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles. Previously, it was only known that the seventh mainline Yakuza title would launch on this date for Xbox hardware but now it is confirmed that every supported platform, with the exception of the PlayStation 5 specific release, will also launch on that November 10th date.

While the PlayStation 5 will be able to play the physical and digital releases of Yakuza: Like a Dragon's PlayStation 4 disc as part of the backwards compatibility mode, SEGA has confirmed today that Sony's next gen version will not be playable until next year. PS5 owners will have to wait until March 2nd in order to get an enhanced version on their console. Players that own Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PlayStation 4 will be eligible for a free download of the PlayStation 5 version when it launches in March.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be taking advantage of Microsoft's Smart Delivery system to give players on the next generation hardware an enhanced version of the game. SEGA has not detailed what enhancements will be coming to any of the next gen platforms, if any.

In addition to the announcement that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be launching its PlayStation 5-enhanced version at a later date, SEGA detailed what the recommended specs would be to handle Ichiban Kasuga's adventures on PC.

System Requirements Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 | AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

Storage: 40 GB available space Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB | AMD Radeon RX 580, 4 GB

Storage: 60 GB available space