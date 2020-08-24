Yakuza: Like a Dragon Gets a Release Date, Pre-Order and Special Edition Details Revealed

The wait for a Western localized release of a new Yakuza game is always excruciating for fans, but thankfully we now know when we’ll be able to jump into Yakuza: Like a Dragon this coming November. Sega has dropped a new trailer for Like a Dragon, showing off some of the crazy costumes, characters, and scenarios you’ll be encountering in the game. Check it out, below.

As you just saw, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a turn-based RPG, featuring a full job system that goes well beyond the usual knight, mage, and healer. Here’s a bit more detail about the game:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces a new protagonist for the first time since the series' inception over a decade ago - Ichiban Kasuga, a low-level yakuza member looking to prove his worth, and follows him and his motley crew of unlikely allies as they attempt to rise from rags to riches in this modern human drama. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is much more than just a new chapter in the Yakuza series. Much like the new English title itself, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a complete reimagining of the franchise, a landmark to coincide with the series' 15th anniversary. With the bulk of the game taking place in the large-scale, painstakingly-realized setting of Ijincho in Yokohama, players will explore an entirely new side of Japan never-before-seen in the series. Not only that, but Yakuza: Like a Dragon's combat system has undergone a major overhaul, combining Yakuza's established brawling action with a turn-based RPG battle system.

Now that Yakuza: Like a Dragon has a Western release date, Sega has also revealed pre-order and special edition details. Everybody who pre-orders a physical copy will get the following spiffy steelbook case.

If you’re ordering digitally, you can get the $60 standard edition, the $70 Hero Edition, which comes with a few extra costumes, or the $90 Legendary Hero Edition, which comes even more skins. Here’s a breakdown of the three different editions.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon arrives on PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and PS4 on November 13. The game will be available on Xbox Series X on the console’s first day of launch. A PlayStation 5 version will arrive “at a later date.”