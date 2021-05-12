Yakuza: Like a Dragon Is the Most Successful Entry in the Series Worldwide; SEGA Wants To “Globally Expand” Atlus’ Games
Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the most successful entry in the series worldwide, and it seems like the game's success will influence the publisher's approach for all its titles, including those developed by Atlus.
Speaking with Famitsu, as reported by ryokutya2089, SEGA's Vice President Shuji Utsumi confirmed that the seventh main entry in the Yakuza series has become the most successful release in the franchise thanks to its worldwide and multiplatform release. In light of this success, SEGA is looking into expanding Atlus developed titles globally with simultaneous worldwide multiplatform releases as well.
While select Atlus titles have been multiplatform releases, although not at launch, like with Persona 4 Golden and Catherine, this is definitely good news for the future. SEGA is already putting its global expansion plans into action with its future titles, as Lost Judgment, the second entry in the Judgment series, will be released worldwide on PC and consoles on September 24th.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon promised to be a divisive title before launch, as it featured, for the first in the series, turn-based combat, and a new cast of characters. The changes, however, didn't prevent the game from being a high-quality RPG, as highlighted by Kai in his review.
The mean streets of Yokohama offer the opportunity for a new cast, a new suit, and a new hero. Ichiban Kasuga might not be the role model in the same way that Kiryu-chan was, but this dragon's quest might be the most fun Yakuza title to date!
Yakuza: Like a Dragon is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, faces an 18-year prison sentence after taking the fall for a crime he didn't commit. Never losing faith, he loyally serves his time and returns to society to discover that no one was waiting for him on the outside, and his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected most.
Ichiban sets out to discover the truth behind his family's betrayal and take his life back, drawing a ragtag group of society’s outcasts to his side: Adachi, a rogue cop, Nanba, a homeless ex-nurse, and Saeko, a hostess on a mission. Together, they are drawn into a conflict brewing beneath the surface in Yokohama and must rise to become the heroes they never expected to be.
