Yakuza Kiwami 2 Is Out July 30th for Windows 10 PC and Xbox One
SEGA announced that Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be released for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC (Microsoft Store) on July 30th. On that day, the game will also be included in the Xbox Game Pass console and PC libraries for all subscribers.
A remake of the second installment, Yakuza Kiwami 2 is powered by the Dragon Engine first seen in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. The game first released for PlayStation 4 almost two years ago, and launched on Steam for PC in May 2019 (a Steam code from Fanatical can be purchased for just €13.79 now). At the time of its original release, it was awarded a 9.1/10 score from Kai in our review.
- Dragons Belong on the Dragon Engine - Yakuza Kiwami 2 is a re-creation of the original Yakuza 2, completely rebuilt in the Dragon Engine, the same engine used in developing Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. Experience gorgeous graphics on top of seamless transitions between battles or when entering or leaving buildings. Character facial animations have undergone a significant overhaul, and all cutscenes and key voiced lines have been re-recorded to enhance the exhilarating drama that unfolds throughout the game.
- Big Hits, Mini Games - Experience visceral street brawling and weapon-based combat, and tons of leisure activities in Kamurocho (Tokyo) and Sotenbori (Osaka), Pull off a wide variety of brutal (and hilarious) Heat Actions, and challenge new minigames such as Golf Bingo, the original arcade release of Virtua Fighter 2, the return of Yakuza 0's much-celebrated Cabaret (including the return of fan-favorite Yuki!), Majima Construction-themed Clan Creator and real-time strategy game, and even SEGA's infamous Toylets!
- Unveil the Truth of Goro Majima - This time around, Kiryu isn't the only one running the show - fans of the Mad Dog of Shimano won't want to miss this new Majima-centric campaign, which features Majima as a playable character, complete with his trusty dagger, and sheds light on his personal journey from the end of Yakuza Kiwami up to Yakuza Kiwami 2.
