Yakuza Kiwami 2 Is Out July 30th for Windows 10 PC and Xbox One

SEGA announced that Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be released for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC (Microsoft Store) on July 30th. On that day, the game will also be included in the Xbox Game Pass console and PC libraries for all subscribers.

A remake of the second installment, Yakuza Kiwami 2 is powered by the Dragon Engine first seen in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. The game first released for PlayStation 4 almost two years ago, and launched on Steam for PC in May 2019 (a Steam code from Fanatical can be purchased for just €13.79 now). At the time of its original release, it was awarded a 9.1/10 score from Kai in our review.

