Menu
Company

Like a Dragon: Ishin Remakes One of Yakuza’s Most Beloved Entries

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 14, 2022
Like a Dragon: Ishin

During yesterday's State of Play event, SEGA announced it is remaking one of Yakuza's most beloved entries. The original spin-off game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio launched in Japan only back in 2014, featuring the same cast of characters seen in Yakuza moved to a very different setting, the 1860s Kyo (a fictional version of Kyoto). SEGA of America's Global Community Manager David Hinds explained:

While other games tell earlier stories in Japanese history, Ishin lets you experience the story of how the iconic samurai era vanished. Our hero, Sakamoto Ryoma, is a true historical figure largely credited with overthrowing the shogunate and taking Japan into a radical reformation.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Yakuza Series Creator’s Next Game Will Be More Like a Quentin Tarantino Movie

Like a Dragon: Ishin brings in familiar faces to tell this epic historical tale. Fans will recognize our protagonist as Kazuma Kiryu from earlier entries in the franchise. In Ishin, Kiryu is cast as Sakamoto Ryoma and brings the rest of his crew along too. Goro Majima and other Yakuza celebrities join Ryoma as friends and foes in this fictional world that trades the flashy streets of Tokyo for the chaotic bustle of 1860s Kyo. These new character dynamics are as thrilling as they are unexpected, with a series of mind-blowing twists and turns in a story only RGG studio can tell.

This remake isn't being done in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Dragon Engine. The developers have instead picked Epic's ubiquitous Unreal Engine 4, which will be a first for RGG Studio. According to them, UE4 has enabled them to elevate graphics even further.

Unlike Yakuza Ishin, Like a Dragon: Ishin will be released globally across multiple platforms, including PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, in February 2023. More details on the new features and improvements should be available shortly, so stay tuned in the meantime.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series S

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order