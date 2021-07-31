XFX Teases Custom Water-Cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT & RX 6800 XT Graphics Cards With EK Water Block

XFX's regional manager, Shannon Piel, has teased the upcoming custom water-cooled variants of the Radeon RX 6900 XT & RX 6800 XT series graphics cards. The rep has stated that not only is the design good-looking but it also signifies a major milestone for XFX.

XFX Partners With EK Water Blocks To Offer Custom Water-Cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT & RX 6800 XT Graphics Cards

While this is just a teaser, it looks like XFX will be working with EK Water block in offering its latest custom graphics cards. The graphics card shown in the teaser is huge which means we are looking at a Big Navi 21 construct so expect the design to launch with XFX's Radeon RX 6800 XT & Radeon RX 6900 XT series.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Custom Models From PowerColor, Sapphire, XFX, Gigabyte Pictured – Nitro+, Merc319, AORUS Elite & Hellhound

The EK Water block used by XFX is custom designed for the manufacturer as showcased by the 'X' logo on the front shroud. The front shroud is made entirely of acrylic material and shows the GPU / VRM / memory block underneath it. The whole acrylic plate features RGB LEDs and there's a good chance that these LEDs would be addressable. We can see the EK and XFX logo on the plastic panel over the shroud. The custom model is a dual-slot card and seems to feature the standard 1 HDMI & 3 DP output display configuration.

As for launch and further information, XFX has stated that they would follow up on that soon. We can definitely expect these custom XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT & Radeon RX 6800 XT cards to rock a hefty premium over the reference MSRP's. The PCB will also be a custom design with a nice factory OC & we can also look forward to the use of Navi 21 XTXH GPU, making these the first XFX graphics cards to rock that chip. Once again, we will keep you posted once we hear more on XFX's latest RX 6000 series custom water-cooled graphics cards.