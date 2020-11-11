XFX has just posted a teaser of its next-generation Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards. The teaser shows the front and back of the non-reference design which will be featured on AMD's RDNA 2 powered graphics cards.

XFX Radeon RX 6800 THICC Series 'Big Navi GPU' Graphics Cards Teased, Triple-Fan Cooling & Extended Backplate/Shroud Design

The teaser posted by XFX states that they are bringing its next-generation cooling to the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. We know that the Radeon RX 6800 XT & Radeon RX 6800 will be first to receive custom treatment with Radeon RX 6900 XT custom variants in the plans. The card shown is huge and features a lot of cooling potential from the looks of it.

AMD Promises A Massive Perf Per Watt Improvement With Next-Gen RDNA 3 Radeon RX GPUs Over RDNA 2

From the teaser, we can see that the card will feature a black color scheme and what seems to be either white or silver texturing around the fans and shroud. The front shroud features a triple-fan design which indicates that this is the THICC III variant we are looking at from XFX. The Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 THICC series cards will feature 13 fan blades each on two fans on the side and the one in middle seems slightly smaller due to the positioning of the Radeon logo and as such, it could end up featuring a lower fan-blade count due to the reduced diameter.

The Radeon RX 6800 XL which is the non-XT variant is shown in the teaser but we will definitely get an XT variant with the same design from XFX too. The back of the card features a very solid back-plate design that comes with cut-outs in XFX naming and a larger exhaust vent on the back which the rear fan can blow air out of. The cooling solution comprises a large aluminum heatsink block and incorporates several heat pipes which will offer some good cooling results when the card is running at peak gaming loads.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





