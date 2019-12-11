The second Radeon RX 5500 XT custom design has been listed online at Amazon with a price close to the previous one. The latest variant is from XFX, their Radeon RX 5500 XT THICC II, featuring 8GB GDDR6 memory and the same THICC aesthetics that we got to see on XFX's Radeon RX 5700 series THICC variants.

XFX Radeon RX 5500 XT THICC II Listed For $229.99 US - Available on The 12th of December With Dual-Fan Cooling and Premium Shroud Design

Yesterday, we got to see the first listing of the Sapphire Radeon RX 5500 XT NITRO+ Special Edition for a price of $259.99 US. Now, the second custom Navi 14 GPU based graphics card has shown up at Amazon and with a price that is $30 US cheaper and offers a premium cooling design too. This is the XFX Radeon RX 5500 XT THICC II, a variant that was previously leaked but with a day left in its launch, it has appeared on Amazon for a price of $229.99 US.

The card features 1408 stream processors, 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM (14 Gbps) running across a 128-bit bus interface with a total bandwidth of 224 GB per second. The Radeon RX 5700 XT THICC II graphics card features a dual-slot design and a completely black color scheme. There are more fan blades than the previous variant (11 vs 9) with the fans being 100mm in diameter. These fans come with ZeroDB fan technology which means that the fans will stop spinning if the card is under idle GPU operation or hasn't hit a certain temperature threshold.





The card features a solid backplate with a much larger XFX logo branding and there's also a logo cutout around the I/O ports. Display options include dual DVI ports, a single DisplayPort and a single HDMI port. It looks like the card would feature a fin-based aluminum block with multiple 6mm copper heat pipes. Unlike the grill design, we saw on the RX 5700 XT THICC II and THICC III graphics cards, the XFX Radeon RX 5500 THICC II rocks an extended shroud which features fins on the back. The fins may offer extra cooling but they also appear to be made out of plastic which would mean they are there for looks only.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5500 XT (DIY) Radeon RX 5500 (OEM) GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs TBD 1408 SPs 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 TBD 88 / 32 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz TBD 1670 MHz 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD 1845 MHz 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD 1717 MHz 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD 5.19 TFLOPs 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 336 GB/s 224 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W TBD 110W 110W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US ~$199-$299 US ~$149-$199 US OEM Only (TBD) Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 January, 2020 7th October 2019 7th October 2019

Other things about the card include an 8-pin connector which is pretty standard of mainstream graphics cards these days. The card would definitely be rocking a custom PCB layout along with a nice factory overclock. The card being $30 US lower than the Sapphire variant tells a lot and there may indeed by lower-cost 8 GB variants close to $200 US at launch. As for the 4 GB variant, it may end up close to or even under $200 US which would be a more decent option for the mainstream user base who just wants a good budget graphics card. This pricing also puts it more close to the GTX 1660 SUPER than the GTX 1660 Ti.

