XFX BC-160 Crypto Mining Card Available For Sale, AMD Navi 12 GPU With 8 GB HBM2 Priced at $2000 US

AMD's board partners have repurposed their older Navi 12 GPU inventory for the crypto mining market in the form of the BC-160. One such model that leaked out earlier in October is now available for sale and priced at $2000 US.

Earlier, it was reported that XFX, a prime partner and AIB of AMD, was working on its very own crypto mining card. We have seen other AMD partners such as Sapphire & PowerColor also come up with their own mining cards but those are based on the RDNA 2 architecture. The XFX BC-160 card is based on the much older RDNA 1 architecture.

In terms of specifications, the AMD BC-160 crypto mining card which is being produced by XFX features the 7nm Navi 12 GPU with 2304 cores packaged within 36 Compute Units. The card has 8GB of HBM2 memory clocked at 1.6 Gbps pin speeds and runs across a 2048-bit bus interface so there are two stacks of HBM2 onboard the package, each featuring 2 GB stacks and a bandwidth of 512 GB/s.

The card comes with a 150W TGP and has an ETH output of 69.5 MH/s which gives a PPW of 0.46. This is a lower PPW than the entry-level RDNA 2 (Navi 23) offerings as illustrated below:

With optimized settings, the card can deliver up to 72.30 MH/s at 123W which produces a slightly better PPW rating.

The AMD BC-160 mining card is optimized to run in Linux Ubuntu/RedHeat operating systems and can be utilized in a 12x GPU farm. The card itself features a dual-slot design with a custom PCB and comes in both Active cooling (blower fan) and standard passive cooled designs. Power is provided through dual 8-pin connectors on the back and just like every mining card, it comes with a headless design.

The graphics card is currently listed at AliExpress for a price of $2000 US which is higher than the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card and that produces a slightly higher hash rate.

