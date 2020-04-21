Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Enhanced Main Characters Models Look Great In New Image

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is going to feature some massive graphics enhancements, and the main characters of the iconic role-playing game developed by Monolite Software will look better than ever.

A new image that has been shared online in the past few hours showcases the new enhanced character models that will be seen in the Definitive Edition. You can check out the image right below.

Some new character artwork from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition pic.twitter.com/OMDkYKmdyJ — Japanese Nintendo (@japaneseswitch) April 20, 2020

Earlier this month, some new Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition screenshots have been shared on the game's Official Website, showcasing some of the game's most beautiful locations like the Gaur Plains and Makna Forest. It has also been confirmed that the additional content introduced in the New 3DS release will not be included in the upcoming Switch release.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will also include a new epilogue that will take place after the main story.

The original Xenoblade Chronicles game, which marked the debut of fan-favorite character Shulk, comes to Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue story, Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. This definitive edition of the RPG also looks better and plays smoother than ever before. The battle HUD and menu screens are easy to read and easy to use. Some of the music tracks have been remastered or remixed! Experience the majesty of the Definitive Edition game when it launches for Nintendo Switch on May 29. On the same day, the Definitive Works Set will also launch, featuring a 250-page artbook full of beautiful landscapes, imposing monsters and more.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on May 29th worldwide. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.