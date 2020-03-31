Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Won’t Include 3DS Version Exclusive Features

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will not include two exclusive features found in the Nintendo 3DS release.

Twitter user @_Luxin found out that the Collection Mode, which allowed players to unlock 3D models, Sound Test and amiibo support will not be available in the upcoming Nintendo Switch remaster. While these were not major additions, not including them feels like a missed opportunity to make Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition the true complete version of the game.

from the JP MyNintendo site: the model viewer, sound test and amiibo support from the 3DS version will not be included in Definitive Edition, it seems like it's the definitive version of the Wii version and the Wii version alone pic.twitter.com/z2tGJhV0gA — shulk but real (@_Luxin) March 29, 2020

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will feature massive graphics improvements that will make the game's gorgeous art style shine. A new video released last week highlights these improvements, comparing the footage that has been released so far with the same sequences seen in the Wii and 3DS releases.

The Definitive Edition is not just going to feature graphics enhancements, as it will also include some new content not found in the original Wii release and the 3DS port, such as a new Epilogue story set after the events of the game.

The original Xenoblade Chronicles game, which marked the debut of fan-favorite character Shulk, comes to Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue story, Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. This definitive edition of the RPG also looks better and plays smoother than ever before. The battle HUD and menu screens are easy to read and easy to use. Some of the music tracks have been remastered or remixed! Experience the majesty of the Definitive Edition game when it launches for Nintendo Switch on May 29. On the same day, the Definitive Works Set will also launch, featuring a 250-page artbook full of beautiful landscapes, imposing monsters and more.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on May 29th worldwide. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.