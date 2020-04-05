Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Gaur Plains, Makna Forest Never Looked Better In New Screenshots

The original Xenoblade Chronicles features some of the most beautiful locations ever seen in JRPGs, and they will look even better in Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, as showcased by some brand new screenshots.

As reported by Nintendo Everything, the game's Official Japanese website features some new screenshots showing the Gaur Plain, Colony 9, Satorl Marsh, Bionis’ Interior, Makna Forest, and Eryth Sea. You can find them below.

The Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch CPU, Memory and Build Size Optimizations Detailed in New GTC 2020 Video





































Last week, it has been confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will not feature the additional content found in the Nintendo 3DS release. This additional content includes Collection Mode, Sound Test, and amiibo support. These are not major additions in any way, but it would have made sense to have them included in the Switch release anyway, as it is setting out to be the best way to enjoy the epic journey created by Monolith Software.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will include, alongside massive visuals improvements, a brand new epilogue story set after the events of the game.

The original Xenoblade Chronicles game, which marked the debut of fan-favorite character Shulk, comes to Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue story, Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. This definitive edition of the RPG also looks better and plays smoother than ever before. The battle HUD and menu screens are easy to read and easy to use. Some of the music tracks have been remastered or remixed! Experience the majesty of the Definitive Edition game when it launches for Nintendo Switch on May 29. On the same day, the Definitive Works Set will also launch, featuring a 250-page artbook full of beautiful landscapes, imposing monsters and more.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on May 29th worldwide. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.