Microsoft Intends To Make All Xbox One Games That Do Not Require Kinect Playable On Xbox Series X at Launch; Game Pass Ultimate to Include Project xCloud Support

The Xbox Series X console is going to play games released on previous Xbox consoles, and it is Microsoft's intent to make the vast majority of Xbox One games playable on the new console at launch.

In a new post on the Official Xbox website, Phil Spencer confirmed that it is their intent to make all Xbox One games not needing Kinect playable on the Xbox Series X at launch. It is also been confirmed that most games will load faster and perform better on the console.

You will be able to play four generations of games on Xbox Series X on day one. That makes it the largest launch lineup for any new console ever, with thousands of games to play. Our backward compatibility engineers have spent years devising innovative ways for modern, next-gen technology to make the games library you’re building today even better, at no additional cost and with no work from developers. It’s our intent for all Xbox One games that do not require Kinect to play on Xbox Series X at the launch of the console. And because of the unprecedented power of Xbox Series X, most of your favorite games will load faster and look and perform many times better on the new console.

It has also been announced today that the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership will include access to Project xCloud starting this September, giving players access to a vast library on games not only on Xbox Series X but also on a variety of other devices, including smart devices.

Finally, today we’re announcing that this September, in supported countries, we’re bringing Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud together at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. With cloud gaming in Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on your phone or tablet. And because Xbox Live connects across devices, you can play along with the nearly 100 million Xbox Live players around the world. So when Halo Infinite launches, you and your friends can play together and immerse yourselves in the Halo universe as Master Chief—anywhere you go and across devices.

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide. A new look at Halo Infinite and other titles hitting the console will come next week, on July 23rd.