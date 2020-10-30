Xbox Series X | S Launch Livestream Set For November 10th

An Xbox Series X and Series S launch celebration livestream will be held on launch day to celebrate the release of the next-generation consoles from Microsoft.

The launch livestream, which will be hosted on November 10th at 11:00 AM PT, 2:00 PM ET, will feature, as confirmed by Microsoft, Let's Play segments with creators, special launch highlights from around the world, and raise funds for various causes.

To honor the launch of the new Xbox generation, we invite you to celebrate this power of play with us. On November 10, we invite you, players of all identities and backgrounds, console generations and devices, skill sets and tastes, to celebrate, connect, and play together. We invite you to grab your device of choice and play alongside Team Xbox, your favorite creators, and our partners, right from your homes around the world. We invite you to take a glimpse behind-the-scenes of the next generation of games, hear the stories of people who make them, and play along with them. Think of our livestream celebration as a companion to your gaming plans for the day. We’ll host “Let’s Play” segments with the creators, showcase special launch highlights from around the globe and harness the power of gaming to raise vital funds for great causes. This will be a moment of play, not press releases, as next generation consoles begin to land in the hands of players around the world. Instead of big announcements, we will mark the beginning of a new era by gaming alongside one another. We will take this moment to have some fun and look forward to having you join us.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release on November 10th worldwide. You can learn more about both consoles by checking out our unboxings by Kai and Dave.