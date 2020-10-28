Xbox Series S Unboxing – A Deep Dive Into Next Gen On A Budget

The next console generation is finally almost upon us, and we can finally give you a glance at what the inside a next-generation console box looks like. Microsoft has graced us with an Xbox Series S console for review, and ahead of our full coverage, we want to take you inside the box so you know exactly what to expect.

Inside the box, you'll find the HDMI 2.1 cable, a power adapter for your region, a white Xbox Series controller, various written materials and instructions, and of course, the console itself - and believe us when we say it's shockingly small.

We can't show you what it's like to play the console quite yet, but make sure you have Wccftech bookmarked, and that you're following our Twitter and Facebook social media channels to keep up to date on the latest news and reviews, in addition to more impressions from ourselves on the next-gen consoles. You can rest assured, we will be tackling them all in time.

For our full dive into the console's retail packaging, just watch our video below, and make sure to keep watching Wccftech TV and our new dedicated gaming channel, Wccftech Plays, for everything you could ever want to know about the worlds of PC hardware and gaming.

As a reminder, the Xbox Series S (just like the X) will launch globally on November 10th.