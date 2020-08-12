Xbox Series X Pricing, Xbox Series S Announcements May Have Been Delayed To September – Rumor

Some Xbox announcements that were supposed to be made this month, likely the Xbox Series X pricing info and the Xbox Series S reveal, are rumored to have been delayed.

Speaking on the ResetERA forums, shinobi, who proved in the past to be reliable, revealed that news about Xbox stuff that's been going around recently will come later than anticipated due to the Halo Infinite delay.

Xbox Series X Will Launch This November, Some Exclusive Launch Titles Confirmed

At the same time, expect news about other Xbox stuff that's been going around recently to come a bit later too.

Stuff that was planned for this month pushed to next month.

As the" Xbox stuff that's been going around recently" definitely refers to the Xbox Series S, it's likely that shinobi is talking about the console's announcement getting delayed. Since it's also likely that Microsoft will announce the Xbox Series X price only after the Xbox Series S has been revealed, it seems like we will have to wait a bit longer to learn how much the next-gen console will cost when it launches this November.

The Halo Infinite delay is definitely going to impact the Xbox Series X considerably. Yesterday, 343 Industries confirmed that the game will launch in 2021 due to a variety of reasons.

Today I want to share an important Halo Infinite development update with the community. We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision. The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.

The Xbox Series X launches this November in all regions.