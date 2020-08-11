Xbox Series X Will Launch This November, Some Exclusive Launch Titles Confirmed

Many expected it would be the case, but now Microsoft has confirmed it – Xbox Series X will be launching this November. We don’t yet have a specific release date, but you can expect the new console to launch sometime before Black Friday in order to take advantage of the biggest shopping day on the American calendar (a recent leak hinted November 5 might be the big day, but we’ll see about that).

Of course, it was also revealed today that Halo Infinite has been delayed to 2021, so what will this new console launch with? Well, Microsoft has run down some of the game’s that will be available at the launch of the Xbox Series X…

More than 50 new games planned for this year across generations and optimized for Xbox Series X, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs: Legion. With Smart Delivery you only have to buy these games once to play the best versions for your console, across generations.

New games developed for Xbox Series X and launching with Xbox Game Pass, including exclusives like The Medium, Scorn, Tetris Effect: Connected, and more.

More than 40 popular games newly optimized to take full advantage of Xbox Series X such as Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Madden NFL 21, and more.

Play thousands of games across four generations of content. Playing your favorite games and franchises across four generations of Xbox was a key tenet for us in the next generation of console gaming. This commitment means that you will have access to thousands of titles across four generations of content – from Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Well, what do you think? Will you be buying an Xbox Series X in November or the console just not worth it without Halo?