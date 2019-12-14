Xbox Series X and Hellblade II Reveal is Harvesting Record Metrics; Surpassing Views on Project Scarlett E3 Tease

The reveal of the Xbox Series X and Hellblade II is harvesting record metrics for the Xbox team, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg has confirmed.

The General Manager of Xbox games marketing took to Twitter following a tweet from independent video game industry analyst @BenjiSales. Microsoft revealed the name for its next-gen Xbox console alongside the sequel to Hellblade during The Game Awards 2019 event. According to the analyst, the Xbox Series X reveal harvested more views within 24 hours than the Project Scarlett tease for E3 2019 with 3.7 million views.

In addition, Ninja Theory’s Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga gathered more views than any Xbox E3 2019 trailer with over 755.000 views. The impressive-looking sequel was only beaten in views by the upcoming Halo: Infinite.

Metrics continue to look great for the Xbox Team In less than 24 hours

- Series X reveal surpassed Project Scarlet tease from E3 in views at 3.7 million

- HellBlade II hit 755k+ views. More watched than any Xbox E3 19 trailer except Halo Infinite. 22k likes with a 98% like ratio pic.twitter.com/eucrpAPMxb — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 13, 2019

Following Benji’s tweet, Greenberg took to Twitter to confirm that the Xbox team is seeing record metrics internally as well following the reveal of the Series X and Hellblade II.

“We are seeing record metrics as well internally from the announcements last night”, he tweeted. “Big thanks to everyone for all the love, support, and feedback. As @geoffkeighley said “Sometimes there are surprises that come out of nowhere””.

The Xbox Series X is slated for a Holiday 2020 launch. As covered yesterday, the next-gen Xbox will allow multiple games to suspended and resumed at once.

Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you. Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay. We also designed the new console to support both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s bold and unique, very much like our fans around the world and the team of collaborators and innovators who built it.

Senua's Saga:Hellblade II - the next entry in the Hellblade franchise from developer Ninja Theory. Footage for this trailer was captured entirely in engine. Built for the new Xbox Series X* - the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Power Your Dreams.