Xbox Series X Full Reveal To Come Before E3 2020 In April or May; Elden Ring To Be Featured At The Event – Rumor

The Microsoft next-generation console Xbox Series X is going to get a full reveal right before the E3, and From Sofware's Elden Ring will be featured at the event.

According to what Shpeshal Ed stated during a recent XboxEra Podcast, the full Xbox Series X reveal is happening in either April or May, right before the E3 2020. Additionally, it seems like Elden Ring is going to be shown at the event, which means that the game might be a cross-gen release, as it has only been announced for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

While Shpeshal Ed isn't an insider, he does have some industry contacts, so this is likely something that is being whispered right now among various companies. As no announcement has been made, and plans can change, we have to take everything with a grain of salt for the time being.

The Xbox Series X is the official name for Xbox Scarlett, and it will support 4K resolution and 60 FPS, with the possibility of up to 120 FPS and 8K capability.

From a technical standpoint, this will manifest as world-class visuals in 4K at 60FPS, with possibility of up to 120FPS, including support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and 8K capability. Powered by our custom-designed processor leveraging the latest Zen 2 and next generation RDNA architecture from our partners at AMD, Xbox Series X will deliver hardware accelerated ray tracing and a new level of performance never before seen in a console. Additionally, our patented Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology will allow developers to get even more out of the GPU and our next-generation SSD will virtually eliminate load times and bring players into their gaming worlds faster than ever before.

The Xbox Series X launches next year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.