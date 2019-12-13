Xbox Series X to Allow ‘Suspend and Resume’ for Multiple Games at Once

The Xbox Series X has been officially announced to be the name of Microsoft's next-generation console, previously known as Project Scarlett. We've seen the new PC tower-like design, which Microsoft said will help in keeping operations efficient and quiet.

Speaking to Gamespot in an exclusive interview, we also learned of a brand new feature of the Xbox Series X: the ability to suspend and resume multiple games at once. Here's what Partner Director of Program Management for Team Xbox Jason Ronald had to say about it.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is the First Microsoft Exclusive Announced for the Xbox Series X

Today, we have the capability of instantly resuming the last game that you were playing. Why can't you do that for multiple games? Many players choose to play multiple games at the same time, being able to instantly jump right back where I was, those are things that we can do with the platform level to make the gaming experience better. It's really about ensuring there's less waiting and more time playing because that's ultimately what we all want to do with the consoles and with the services that we have.

For his part, Phil Spencer (Head of Gaming at Microsoft) wanted to highlight the goal to enhance the player's immersive factor thanks to the high refresh rate (the Xbox Series X supports up to 120 frames per second) and reduced input latency.

So when we talk about things like refresh rate and we talk about input latency, this is all about the most immersive experience game designers can create, where the visuals are stunning, my ability to get into the experience [is] very timely, it's as great as it's ever been with the I/O speeds and the load times we're going to see, and the input and the ability for just my control and activation of my character or of the game itself becomes a subconscious thing and not something that I think about.

So far, we only know of one exclusive game coming to the Xbox Series X: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II from Ninja Theory. Halo Infinite will be a launch title, of course, but it's also going to release on the Xbox One.