Xbox Series X Could Release on November 5th; Controller Unboxing Video Out

Microsoft's Xbox Series X console could release on November 5th, according to some newly leaked info. As you might have already read about, the long-rumored smaller sibling Xbox Series S console was practically confirmed after Twitter user Zak S managed to get his hands on the new controller way ahead of the release. The controller's box clearly mentions the Xbox Series S in addition to Xbox Series X.

However, even more interesting is the warranty date. These controllers are supposed to be available alongside the new consoles, of course, and their warranty date is set to expire on November 5th, 2021. Microsoft has a one-year limited warranty policy, which in turn suggests that the Xbox Series X (and possibly the Xbox Series S, too) could be scheduled to launch on November 5th, 2020.

Additionally, the enterprising gamer has now also published a controller unboxing video for the Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S controller. You can check it out below.

Here's a recap of the official Xbox Series X hardware specifications as they were shared by Microsoft. Pricing information isn't available yet, but Microsoft could share that info (alongside the official launch date of the console) later this month. According to recent rumors, the Windows and Xbox company may be willing to undercut Sony's PlayStation 5 in order to be more aggressive on the market from the get-go.