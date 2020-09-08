Xbox Series S November Release Date Officially Locked Down by Microsoft

Earlier this morning, a barrage of Xbox Series S details, including a full trailer, leaked. This forced Microsoft to officially announce the Series S, but they didn’t immediately confirm some details, like the system’s release date. The leaked trailer stated the system was coming in November, but a specific day wasn’t attached.

Well, Microsoft has now officially released that leaked Xbox Series S trailer, and it now has a specific release date attached – November 10 (pre-orders do not seem to be open yet). Check out the trailer for yourself, below!

Looking good! Microsoft has yet to issue a press release for the Series S (this whole announcement seems to be very off-the-cuff) – this basic description is all they’ve provided.

Introducing Xbox Series S. Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever. Experience the speed and performance of a next-gen, all-digital console at an accessible price point: $299.

The trailer above provides some additional details. The Xbox Series S will target 1440p resolution, can output up to 120 frames-per-second, and will include support for ray tracing, variable rate shading, variable refresh rates, ultra-low latency response times, 4K game upscaling and 4K media playback. Perhaps it’s most enticing feature is its 512GB SSD, which will allow for speedy loading and streaming of high-quality assets. All of this in a very small package – the Xbox Series S is 60 percent smaller than its brother the Xbox Series X.

Of course, the question now becomes – if the Xbox Series S is launching on November 10, does that mean the Xbox Series X will be too? Microsoft has yet to reveal a release date for their other upcoming console, so we’ll just have to wait for official confirmation (or another round of leaks).

So, what do you think? Now that we know a little more about the Series S will you be picking up the little machine? Or is the beefy Series X more your speed?