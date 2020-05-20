Xbox Series S/Lockhart Hasn’t Been Canceled, As Devs Are Still Targeting It; Console Will Likely Be Revealed When Pricing Can Be Announced – Rumor

The Xbox Series S/Lockhart is nowhere to be seen, but it seems like the console hasn't been canceled.

Speaking on The Xbox Two podcast, Windows Central Jez Corden said that he would be surprised if the Xbox Series S has been canceled, as he recently spoke with developers that are still targeting the console. He did highlight, however, how Microsoft did cancel a device that was pretty much ready for an official reveal, the Surface Mini, so plans may even change right at the last minute.

Phantasy Star Online 2 Locks Down a PC Launch Date, Hatsune Miku Comes to Xbox One

Speaking about when the console is going to be revealed, Jez Corden said that the Xbox Series S is likely going to be announced only when the pricing can be confirmed. As the console is not going to be as powerful as the Xbox Series X, it wouldn't make much sense to reveal it without announcing its most enticing feature.

The Xbox Series S has been rumored to be in the works for a long time. A few months ago, reports suggested that Microsoft stopped working on the console to focus only on the Xbox Series X, but more recent reports revealed that development has been picked up again. Back in January, news of an unknown AMD APU surfaced online, and it has been speculated that it could be the yet to be announced Microsoft console.

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on both the Xbox Series S and Series X as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.