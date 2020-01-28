New AMD Unknown APU Could be the Xbox Series S / Lockhart APU; More Powerful Than Expected – Rumor

The Xbox Series X is going to be Microsoft's next-generation console, but rumors suggest that another, less-powerful model of the console, known with the Lockhart codename, is also in development. The console has yet to be announced, but a recent finding, however, seems to suggest that work on the system may be proceeding.

Earlier today, _rogame discovered a new unknown AMD APU. This APU features an eight cores Ryzen CPU clocked at 4.0 GHz and 16 GB memory shared between RAM and VRAM - 12 GB RAM and 4 GB VRAM. The GPU details are unknown at this time.

_rogame speculates that this could be either the Xbox Series S / Lockhart APU or a new version of the Fireflight APU, which powered the Subor Z+ console. As the Subor team has been disbanded last year, however, it looks more likely that this may be the Microsoft's unannounced console APU.

3DMARK 11 and Time Spy scores have also been shared, and they are not particularly impressive, placing the GPU on the same level of performance as the GTX 980. There is, however, a private Time Spy score for the APU that is much better than the first one, and there could be a reason for the discrepancy between scores.

There is however a private time spy score for the new APU : New APU overall score 7.1K

Rx 5600M + 4800H overall score 5.4K

R9 3900X + OCed GTX 1660 Super 7.3K

i9 9900K + OCed GTX 1660 Ti 7.5K

8C/8T could also mean this is running in BC mode which could also explain Time Spy performance — _rogame (@_rogame) January 27, 2020

If this is indeed the Xbox Series S / Lockhart APU, it would more powerful than previously believed, as the console is said to be targeting 4 TFLOP. As rogame highlights, the Time Spy private score would place the GPU in RX 5600 XT territory, 7 to 7.9 TFLOP.

Even at 7.1K overall time spy score and with SMT on you'd looking at a 6.5K to 7K GPU score which is RX 5600 XT territory which is a 7 to 7.9 TFLOP Navi card. I think Xbox Series X is still a bit further. That's why I said Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide, and any other model has yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

