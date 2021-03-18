EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has seemingly been rated for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

2019’s Star Wars title from Respawn Entertainment already received optimizations while playing the last-gen version of the game on Microsoft’s and Sony’s next-gen consoles, but from the looks of it, a native PS5/Xbox Series version will be released as well.

At least, that’s what the freshly-surfaced German USK rating seems to hint at. The USK currently has separate listings for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 as well as ratings for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. As always, these listings don’t directly confirm that Fallen Order will receive a native next-gen version, but it’s an indication that it might happen nonetheless.

Although not a full next-gen update, the optimized version of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S offers increased resolutions and performance in different graphical modes. It will be interesting to see what a proper native next-gen version of the game will offer.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC back in November of 2019. Our very own Francesco De Meo reviewed the title and was quite pleased with its story, combat, presentation, and level design.

“Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness”, he wrote. “All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.”