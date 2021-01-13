Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update Offers Better Frame Rate, Resolution

If you're one of several who still hasn't tried Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it might be for the better that you're getting into it a bit later than everyone else. The game just received a big update that serves up better frame rates and resolutions by way of backward compatibility across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The free title update comes with these upgrades, according to a blog on EA's official site:

High Level Summary of Features: Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S) Console Specifics: Xbox Series S Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS) Xbox Series X Performance mode Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS

Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode) Postprocessing has been increased to 4K

Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p PlayStation 5

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Postprocessing increased to 1440p

Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)

We awarded Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a 9 in our review, praising its "great story, engaging characters, and excellent combat."

"Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is yet another excellent game developed by Respawn. With its excellent story, charming characters, engaging platforming and combat mechanics, the game is a must-buy for any self-respecting Star Wars fan, despite a lack of innovation which doesn't truly harm the experience as a whole."

It's a great time to go ahead and jump into what was undoubtedly one of the best Star Wars games in the last few years if you hadn't already done so. It should feel even better now that it's brought additional improvements to the table, after all.