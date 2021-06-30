A new Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order update for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been released.

Earlier this month, Respawn and EA released the next-gen update for Fallen Order, and the development team has now released a new next-gen update that addresses various reported issues and makes the game’s photo mode filters more consistent with the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

We’ve just published a new patch for the next-gen versions of #StarWarsJediFallenOrder. Changes include bug fixes and an update that makes photo mode filters more consistent with previous-gen versions of the game. See the full list of changes here: https://t.co/yoRkkL7T0X — Respawn (@Respawn) June 29, 2021

You’ll find the platform-specific release notes for this new update down below:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update June 29th PS5/Xbox Series X|S Release Notes Fixes & Improvements PlayStation 5: We’ve updated the photo mode filters to be more consistent with the previous generation versions of the game.

Fixed a couple of minor audio issues during the AT-AT sequence on Kashyyyk.

Fixed various instances of clipping with Cal’s character model and poncho.

Fixed a camera bug that was occurring in a very specific location on the planet Zeffo.

Fixed a bug where Cal could appear in his standard outfit upon obtaining a force ability despite entering initially in the Inquisitor outfit. Xbox Series S|X: We’ve updated the photo mode filters to be more consistent with the previous generation versions of the game.

BD1 no longer unintentionally appears briefly in a forest as he jumps to distract the AT-AT pilots during a specific cutscene.

Fixed a number of various visual and audio bugs to improve the experience.

Fallen Order is available globally now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia. The action-adventure from 2019 is also available via Xbox Game Pass. This month's next-gen update for the game features higher resolution textures and assets, alongside 4K resolution support, improved 60 FPS performance via Performance Mode, and more.