Xbox Live Officially Rebranded to Xbox Network to Keep It Distinct from XBL Gold

Xbox Live is now officially called Xbox network, as Microsoft confirmed a few hours ago after some users had already spotted the change while using the platform.

A spokesperson clarified that the change is all about keeping Xbox Live Gold, the console-only subscription tier which is required for multiplayer gaming, distinct from the Xbox network itself.

Microsoft Backtracks on Xbox Live Gold Pricing Increase; F2P Games Won’t Require Subscription Any Longer

Microsoft has confirmed it's rebranding Xbox Live to just Xbox network. The change follows instances of Xbox network appearing in the Xbox dashboard. Full details here: https://t.co/DvwjuOTJ0k pic.twitter.com/sQCMBPsUf2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 22, 2021

While not much, if anything at all, will change for the end-user, the Xbox Live brand has meant a great deal to multiplayer gaming as a whole. Originally launched on November 15th, 2002, one year after the debut of the first Xbox console, Xbox Live effectively propelled the console market into the online era and it would be many years before competitors Sony and Nintendo made any serious attempts at matching its offering.

In the past few months, rumors swirled about XBL Gold being retired in favor of an entirely free multiplayer experience on Xbox consoles. However, Microsoft eventually announced a move in the opposite direction, detailing increased prices (1-month subscription at $10.99, 3-months subscription at $29.99, and the 6-months subscription at $59.99) across all XBL Gold plans.

That announcement was quickly met with a huge backlash from the community, forcing Microsoft to reconsider. Additionally, the company promised to allow users to play free-to-play games without an active XBL Gold subscription.