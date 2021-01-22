Xbox Live Gold Price Increase Detailed; February Games With Gold Includes Gears 5, Resident Evil
Xbox Live Gold prices have been increased in select regions, Microsoft announced today.
In a new post on the official Xbox website, the company confirmed that going forward, the Xbox Live Gold 1-month subscription will be priced at $10.99, the 3-months at $29.99, and the 6-months at $59.99.
In the announcement post, Microsoft also clarified what the price increase means for existing users, or for those who wish to upgrade their Xbox Live Gold subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
So, what does this mean for you?
- If you’re an existing online 12-month or 6-month Xbox Live Gold member, there’s no price change. If you choose to renew your membership, it will renew at the current price.
- The price of a 1-month Gold membership is increasing $1 USD and the price of a 3-month membership is increasing $5 USD or the equivalent amount in your local market.
- If you’d like to upgrade your Gold membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate your remaining Gold time will also convert directly to Ultimate (up to 36 months). For example, if you have 11 months of Xbox Live Gold now, and you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, those 11 months convert to 11 months of Ultimate at no additional cost.
The February Games With Gold lineup has also been announced today. It includes Gears 5 and the Resident Evil remake. Both will be available for the entire month.
- Available for the whole month – Gears 5 (normally $39.99) – Experience the celebrated campaign and multiplayer, now fully optimized for Xbox Series X|S. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera… herself.
- Available for the whole month – Resident Evil (normally $19.99) – It’s the game that defined the genre. In this remastered version, join the special forces team, S.T.A.R.S., and investigate a mysterious mansion on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Stay alert because supplies are scarce, and the living dead are all around.
