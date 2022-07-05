Menu
Company

Xbox Live Games with Gold will Stop Distributing X360 Games in October 2022

Ule Lopez
Jul 5, 2022
Xbox Live Games with Gold

Xbox Live Gold is an online service that has been around for over 15 years and has been the medium for players to access online multiplayer, parties, and other services within Xbox’s family of consoles. As an incentive for subscribing to Xbox Live Gold, players are also subscribed to the Games With Gold program, allowing them to access free titles to play and use so long as their subscription lasts.

Not everything’s meant to last forever, though, as the company’s reaching the end of its rope. In October, the company will be finishing off its Xbox 360 side of Games With Gold, as they’ve “reached the limit” of what games can be added to the service (at least, from the Xbox 360 side of things). Below is a tweet from Wario64, where this information came out.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Battlefield 2042 and More are Free to Play with Xbox Live Gold This Weekend

So, the note (which is unfortunately in another language) essentially tells the recipient that the Xbox Live Games With Gold program will stop offering Xbox 360 games in October 2022. Here's the text in full:

From 1 October 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles.

We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month.

This will not impact any Xbox 360 games that you downloaded before October 2022. Any Xbox 360 titles that you redeem via Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep on your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription.

Thank you for being a loyal member.

Team Xbox

The service isn’t just ending its free games program, don’t panic. It’s just that half of the games you used to get are just going to not happen anymore (you would get four Xbox titles for free every month, two Xbox One, and two Xbox 360).

However, your redeemed 360 titles aren’t going to be lost to the winds or anything like that. Any of your redeemed Xbox 360 games will be downloadable for players regardless of your membership, thankfully. Though, July and the next two months will be the final six Xbox 360 games you’ll get for free from the service.

That said, the service has had a pretty good run, all things considered. It’s allowed newer Xbox One purchasers (that skipped the 360) to experience some of the games that defined that console, all without having to buy an Xbox 360 as an extra piece of hardware. We’ll continue to update the story as it develops, though.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Game Pass
USD 40

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order