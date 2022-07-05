Xbox Live Games with Gold will Stop Distributing X360 Games in October 2022

Xbox Live Gold is an online service that has been around for over 15 years and has been the medium for players to access online multiplayer, parties, and other services within Xbox’s family of consoles. As an incentive for subscribing to Xbox Live Gold, players are also subscribed to the Games With Gold program, allowing them to access free titles to play and use so long as their subscription lasts.

Not everything’s meant to last forever, though, as the company’s reaching the end of its rope. In October, the company will be finishing off its Xbox 360 side of Games With Gold, as they’ve “reached the limit” of what games can be added to the service (at least, from the Xbox 360 side of things). Below is a tweet from Wario64, where this information came out.

Starting in October, Xbox Games With Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 games (Microsoft has reached the limits to adding new X360 games to GWG). GWG will continue to offer Xbox One games. Any claimed Xbox 360 GWG titles can be redownloaded regardless of membership pic.twitter.com/WHuuVniqBn — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 5, 2022

So, the note (which is unfortunately in another language) essentially tells the recipient that the Xbox Live Games With Gold program will stop offering Xbox 360 games in October 2022. Here's the text in full:

From 1 October 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles. We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month. This will not impact any Xbox 360 games that you downloaded before October 2022. Any Xbox 360 titles that you redeem via Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep on your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription. Thank you for being a loyal member. Team Xbox

The service isn’t just ending its free games program, don’t panic. It’s just that half of the games you used to get are just going to not happen anymore (you would get four Xbox titles for free every month, two Xbox One, and two Xbox 360).

However, your redeemed 360 titles aren’t going to be lost to the winds or anything like that. Any of your redeemed Xbox 360 games will be downloadable for players regardless of your membership, thankfully. Though, July and the next two months will be the final six Xbox 360 games you’ll get for free from the service.

That said, the service has had a pretty good run, all things considered. It’s allowed newer Xbox One purchasers (that skipped the 360) to experience some of the games that defined that console, all without having to buy an Xbox 360 as an extra piece of hardware. We’ll continue to update the story as it develops, though.