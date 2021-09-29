Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Won’t Require PS Plus, But You Will Need Xbox Live Gold

EA finally officially confirmed the dates for the upcoming Battlefield 2042 open beta, but will it actually be truly 100 percent open on consoles? Well, apparently it will be on PlayStation, as it participating in the beta won’t require a subscription to PlayStation Plus. Unfortunately, this won’t be the case on Microsoft consoles, as you’ll need to be signed up for Xbox Live Gold to get in on the action. This is all laid out in a recently updated Battlefield 2042 FAQ…

The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta is available to play on PC (via Origin, EA app, Steam, and Epic) and console (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S). Please note, PlayStation Plus is not needed to participate in the Open Beta, however, if you're playing on Xbox you will need to be an Xbox Live Gold subscriber.

A somewhat annoying discrepancy if you’re an Xbox owner, but PlayStation fans will have to sign up to PS Plus eventually if they want to play the full game. The Battlefield 2042 beta kicks off on October 6 if you pre-ordered the game, and October 8 for everyone else. You can get the rundown on everything included, and what kind of PC you’ll need to run the beta, right here.

Haven’t been keeping up with Battlefield 2042? Here are the game’s key features:

Welcome to 2042 - Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically-changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction.

Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 19.