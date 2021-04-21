Xbox Live Gold No Longer Required for Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Other Free-to-Play Games
Microsoft began testing the change last month, and now its official – Xbox Live Gold is no longer required for free-to-play games as of today. So yes, that means if you’re spending most of your time in games games like Fortnite, Rocket League, Path of Exile, Apex Legends, or Warframe, you can now play without that monthly XBL Gold tax. Microsoft has provided a list of more than 50 (actually around 70) F2P games you can now play without Gold…
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Ages
- Battle Islands
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Gems of War
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris
As you would expect, Microsoft promises the above list will continue to grow as more free-to-play games are released on Xbox. No word on when free Party Chat, which was also being tested, might roll out, but I would expect it soon.
So, are you thinking of trying out some new games now that online play is free? Will this change lead to any of you canceling your Xbox Live Gold subscriptions?
