Xbox Live Gold No Longer Required for Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Other Free-to-Play Games

Microsoft began testing the change last month, and now its official – Xbox Live Gold is no longer required for free-to-play games as of today. So yes, that means if you’re spending most of your time in games games like Fortnite, Rocket League, Path of Exile, Apex Legends, or Warframe, you can now play without that monthly XBL Gold tax. Microsoft has provided a list of more than 50 (actually around 70) F2P games you can now play without Gold…

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Ages

Battle Islands

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Gems of War

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

As you would expect, Microsoft promises the above list will continue to grow as more free-to-play games are released on Xbox. No word on when free Party Chat, which was also being tested, might roll out, but I would expect it soon.

So, are you thinking of trying out some new games now that online play is free? Will this change lead to any of you canceling your Xbox Live Gold subscriptions?