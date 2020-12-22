Xbox Games With Gold Delivers Dead Rising and Little Nightmares in January

Microsoft has revealed their Xbox Games With Gold lineup for January, 2021, which includes your standard two Xbox One games and two Xbox/Xbox 360 games. Of course, the older games can be played on Xbox One via backward compatibility. January’s selection goes surprisingly heavy on the horror, as it includes both the remastered version of Dead Rising and the creepy Little Nightmares. Check out a quick trailer for the January GWG lineup, below.

Here are Microsoft's official descriptions for next month's Games With Gold:

Little Nightmares (January 1 to 31)

Help your character, Six, survive The Maw: a massive and mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking to make you their next meal. Reconnect with your inner childhood and unleash your imagination to escape the horrors within and find salvation.

Dead Rising (January 16 to February 15)

In this remastered version of the original game, survive the flesh-hungry undead mob in the Willamette shopping center using a range of weapons at your disposal. As photojournalist Frank West, you’ll have 72 hours to fight off the zombie horde and discover the reason behind the outbreak.

The King of Fighters XIII (January 1 to 15)

An upgraded version of the original arcade classic, utilize your Hyper Drive power gauge to let loose devastating strikes and combinations. Don’t miss out on this final chapter of the “Ash Saga,” full of anger and betrayal, which ends here.

Breakdown (January 16 to 31)

Trapped inside a mysterious lab and unable to remember his past, Derrick Cole must fight his way out using his newfound extraordinary powers. Combining hand-to-hand combat, state-of-the-art weapons, and an intense story line, embark on a thrilling and suspenseful search for the truth in this first-person action-adventure title.